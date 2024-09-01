IFG Advisory LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $87.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $88.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.64.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
