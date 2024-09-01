IFG Advisory LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $52.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

