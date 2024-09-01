IFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

