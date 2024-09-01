IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Celanese by 3,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $130.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.72. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

