IFG Advisory LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,980 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,359.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,372 shares of company stock worth $121,925,593. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.08.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,988,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,807. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.12. The stock has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

