IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,623,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381,121 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890,264 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,525,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.64 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

