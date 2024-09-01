IFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $96.49 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

