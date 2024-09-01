IFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,201 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.69% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 249,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUS opened at $49.64 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $535.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1768 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

