Ignition (FBTC) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ignition (FBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $23.30 million and approximately $86,141.16 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can now be purchased for approximately $58,404.11 or 1.00603676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000083 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,108.29019505. The last known price of Ignition is 58,824.93666731 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $96,493.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.