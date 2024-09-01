Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Daiwa America raised Illumina to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.05.

Illumina Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day moving average of $121.78.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 2,232.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,418 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,514,000 after buying an additional 1,997,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $271,753,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $264,636,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 305.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $155,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

