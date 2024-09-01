Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Up 9.0% in August

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMCR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 19.16%. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunocore in the second quarter worth $3,686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 33,003 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,366,000 after purchasing an additional 333,167 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 976,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after buying an additional 812,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Immunocore by 2,265.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 70,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

