Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.5 %

MDLZ opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.24. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

