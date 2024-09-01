Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 1,853.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.98 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

