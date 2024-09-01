Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 82,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 59,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.0% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $72.54.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at $516,193,455.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,582 shares of company stock worth $9,277,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

