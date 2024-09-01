Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 6,980 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,906 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

