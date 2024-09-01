Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after buying an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,707,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $231.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

