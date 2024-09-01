Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,812 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Hexcel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.49% of Hexcel worth $25,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 44.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Hexcel by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HXL opened at $63.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $67.51.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.54.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

