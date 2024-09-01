Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 515 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,945,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. 8,010,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,355,649. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.36%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

