Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 750 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.6% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 26.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $2,489,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $275.13 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.09.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

