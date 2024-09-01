Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 536,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,230,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Coterra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 89,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

