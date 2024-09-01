Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stock Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in World Acceptance by 89.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $117.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $689.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 17.02 and a quick ratio of 17.02. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $94.57 and a 1 year high of $149.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.98 and a 200 day moving average of $128.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on World Acceptance

Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

In other news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $60,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,665.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.