Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE INGR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.31. 304,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,607. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $134.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day moving average is $118.08.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $174,239.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,595.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $174,239.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,595.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,995 shares of company stock worth $3,657,534 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

