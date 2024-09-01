Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September makes up about 1.0% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 389,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 220,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,441.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 321,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 312,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PSEP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. 1,722,081 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a market cap of $730.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

