Insider Buying: Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) CEO Acquires $11,850.00 in Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Douglas Hopkins bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $11,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

BRN opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.15. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Barnwell Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:BRN Free Report ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Barnwell Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Further Reading

