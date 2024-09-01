Insider Buying: Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) CEO Acquires $11,850.00 in Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Douglas Hopkins bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $11,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Barnwell Industries Trading Up 3.1 %
BRN opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.15. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.20.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Barnwell Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
