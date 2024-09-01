Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $90,655.48 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total transaction of $192,804.48.

On Monday, August 12th, Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40.

On Friday, July 26th, Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80.

On Monday, July 29th, Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40.

ISRG opened at $492.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

