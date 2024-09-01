Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL) Insider Buys A$39,725.00 in Stock

Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL – Get Free Report) insider Gai McGrath bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.27 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,725.00 ($26,841.22).

Insignia Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Insignia Financial Company Profile

Insignia Financial Ltd. provides financial advice, platforms, and asset management services in Australia. The company offers financial services solutions on superannuation and investments to clients including investors, members, employers, and advisers. It also provides financial advisory, various financial products and services, and investment management services on behalf of institutional, retail, and direct clients.

