InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.96. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). InspireMD had a negative net margin of 350.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSPR. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its position in InspireMD by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,579 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InspireMD during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

