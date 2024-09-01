Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.01%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

