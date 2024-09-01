Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $14.80 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,350 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $165.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

