Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.79.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $193.06 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $219.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

