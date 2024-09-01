Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,385,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,386,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,055,000 after acquiring an additional 101,995 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,311,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,116,000 after purchasing an additional 412,812 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,020,000 after purchasing an additional 90,161 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 983,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,913 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST stock opened at $107.86 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $108.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 347.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

