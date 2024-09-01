Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $57.32 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 160,277 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up about 2.1% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $57,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,980,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.7 %

CNI opened at $117.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.45. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.