Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 196,100 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.