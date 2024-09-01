Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 476,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 1.2% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $31,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in Shopify by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $74.07 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.30.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

