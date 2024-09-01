Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 179.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $275.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $276.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

