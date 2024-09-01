Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 75.5% in the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $19.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $960.02. 2,555,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.41 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $892.64 and its 200 day moving average is $821.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock worth $972,022,568. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

