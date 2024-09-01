Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NASDAQ HON opened at $207.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

