Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,340 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 216,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 237,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 180,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.