Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,790 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 1.9% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 316,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 5.0% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 149.4% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 66,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 39,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

