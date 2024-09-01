Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $566.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,234. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $551.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.95. The stock has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

