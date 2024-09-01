Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,014 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,395,000 after purchasing an additional 535,414 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,338,000 after buying an additional 1,519,591 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after buying an additional 2,684,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 17.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,984,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,726 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 13,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $488,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 730,649 shares of company stock valued at $29,104,359. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Roblox Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 5,261,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

