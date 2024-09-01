Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,649 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPN traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $49.40. 66,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,961. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $748.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

