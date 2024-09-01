Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 5.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in EQT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock remained flat at $33.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,609,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,014,583. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.