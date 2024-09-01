Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 164 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Block stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.08. 5,850,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,763,630. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

