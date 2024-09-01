Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $161.55 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $161.97. The stock has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.28.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,019,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,298,000 after acquiring an additional 284,664 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

