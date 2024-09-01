Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the July 31st total of 116,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 342,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $6,730,169.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,595,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,387,182.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 781,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after buying an additional 528,099 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 752,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 544.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000.
Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.
