International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $172,887,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 79.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 922,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,160,000 after purchasing an additional 408,230 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IBM traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,750,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,869. The company has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.57 and a 200 day moving average of $181.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $202.17.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

