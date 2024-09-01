International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $202.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $186.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $202.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

