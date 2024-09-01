Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Boosted by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,281,657 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $492.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $454.69 and a 200-day moving average of $414.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

