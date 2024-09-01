Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $494.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $469.00 to $494.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $446.45.

ISRG stock opened at $492.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,552 shares of company stock worth $26,281,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 9,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,380,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

